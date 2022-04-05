Steelheads Sign Pair of Michigan Tech Forwards Misiak & Parrottino

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed forwards Justin Misiak and Tommy Parrottino from Michigan Tech University for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Misiak, 25, completed his five-year collegiate career at Michigan Tech during the 2021-22 season, posting a career-best five goals and 14 assists for 19 points with a plus-four rating through 33 games. The St. Clair Shores, Mich. native compiled 180 games over his five collegiate seasons and tabbed 64 points (25-39-64) with a plus-four rating. He was a three-time member of the WCHA All-Academic Team while also earning the team's Rick Yeo Unsung Hero Award in 2019-20.

The 5-foot-10 forward was the leading scorer for the NAHL's Austin Bruins with 60 points (25-35-60) in 60 games in 2016-17 prior to his collegiate career. His older brother, Ryan Misiak, played with both the Rapid City Rush and Utah Grizzlies from 2015-16 through 2018-19.

Parrottino, 24, completed his four-year career also at Michigan Tech this season, boasting 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with five power play goals and a plus-13 rating. The Rochester Hills, Mich. product led the Huskies in power play goals and finished third in overall scoring. He was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team during his sophomore and junior seasons while also earning the team's Elov Seger Memorial Most Improved Player Award in 2019-20. As a freshman, he sat second in power play goals (4) and closed his career with 66 points (37-29-66) and a plus-14 rating through 124 games.

The 6-foot forward was an assistant captain during his final junior season with the USHL's Youngtown Phantoms where he earned 30 points (14-16-30) in 56 games in 2017-18.

