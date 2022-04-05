Stingrays Sign Two-Time NCAA Champion Matt Anderson

April 5, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced the signing of defenseman Matt Anderson today.

Anderson, 22, spent the last five seasons at the University of Minnesota - Duluth where he recorded 28 points (three goals, 25 assists) in 181 games played. The native of Shakopee, MN joined the Bulldogs as a freshman during the 2017-18 campaign and was a part of the back-to-back NCAA Championships. Anderson rejoins UMD teammates Jade Miller and Hunter Shepard who he played with from 2017-2020.

Prior to joining the Bulldogs, Anderson played 17 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL and tallied three assists from 2015-17. The blueliner spent the majority of those seasons as captain at Holy Family Catholic High School where he scored 14 goals and added 47 assists for 61 points in 44 games his junior and senior year.

The Stingrays return home tomorrow April 6th, for the final matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen this season. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum presented by WCBD News 2. Count on News 2 for the latest news, weather, and important information that matters to you.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.