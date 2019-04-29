Yonny Hernandez Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks infielder Yonny Hernandez has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week, for April 22-28, the League announced today.

It is the second consecutive week in which a Down East player has received an award, with right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips earning pitcher of the week recognition, a week ago.

Hernandez reached base 16 times in six games this week, going 9-19 (.474), with seven walks, a double, and four stolen bases in four attempts. The Maturin, Venezuela native has now reached base in nine straight games, including reaching base three times, in five consecutive games, from April 21-26.

Over the course of the week, Hernandez raised his batting average from .267 to .328, while his on-base percentage jumped from .429 to .471. He now ranks among league leaders in OBP (2nd, .471), walks (2nd, 16), stolen bases (T-6th, 6), OPS (8th, .887), and AVG (9th, .328).

A Rangers Organizational All-Star last season with Single-A Hickory, Hernandez slashed .260/.371/.327 and led the organization in stolen bases with 46, including two steals in the four games he played for Double-A, Frisco. He was originally signed as a free-agent by Texas, July 2, 2014. He made his professional debut in 2015 with the DSL Rangers, before coming stateside for the first time in 2017, playing across three different levels that season.

The Wood Ducks open a seven-game road trip tonight in Myrtle Beach. Right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-1, 1.46) will make the start for the Woodies, opposed by Pelicans lefty Bryan Hudson (1-1, 4.43). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio apps.

