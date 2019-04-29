April 29 Game Information

Tonight the Wood Ducks (16-8) open a four game series in Myrtle Beach, against the Pelicans (7-17). Right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-1, 1.46) will make the start for the Woodies, opposed by Pelicans lefty Bryan Hudson (1-1, 4.43). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio apps. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: For the third consecutive day, the Down East Wood Ducks won a game in their final at-bat, scoring twice in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday to defeat the Woodpeckers, 4-2, and sweep the three-game series. Ryan Dorow drove home two runs in the sixth inning to put the Woodies ahead, 2-1, and after the Woodpeckers tied the game in the top of the eighth, Yanio Perez lifted a sac fly to put the Woodies ahead 3-2. Yohel Pozo added an RBI single one batter later. Jason Bahr gave up just one run over six innings striking out five, while Demarcus Evans recorded his third save of the season.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: With the win yesterday the Woodies are now a perfect 5-0 in day games this season. They also recorded their third sweep of the season, and now every three-game set has been a sweep, including wins over Myrtle Beach and Salem, and a loss to Lynchburg.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Today Yonny Hernandez was named the Caro-lina League Player of the Week for April 22-28. Hernandez reached base 16 times in six games played this week, and has now reached base safely in nine straight, after working two walks on Sunday. He has increased his average from .267 to .328 over that span, and now boasts an on-base percentage of .471 which ranks second in the Carolina League. He is also second in the league in walks with 16.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are now 10-7 at home, compared to a 6-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .229, with an OPS of .645, and an ERA of 3.13. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .279 to go along with an OPS of .767, and an ERA of 1.62.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just six home runs through 24 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. The Red Sox (8), and Blue Rocks (9) are the only other teams that have allowed fewer than ten home runs on the year, with Frederick leading the league with 20 home runs allowed. At the plate the Woodies have hit 12 long balls, more than double the number they have allowed.

FOUR SCORE: Four times through the rotation this season, Reid Ander-son, Noah Bremer, and Jason Bahr have not lost, and the Woodies are a perfect 4-0 when each of them start the game. Those games account for 12 of the Woodies 16 wins this season.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila has been outstanding in his four appearanc-es since being called up to Down East last week. He has combined to strike out nine in six innings, allowing four walks, while he has yet to give up a hit or a run.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

MOVING ON UP: Emmanuel Clase made his first appearance for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning, picking up a strikeout, to earn the hold, and fired another 1.1 scoreless on Thursday for the Roughriders. He is the first Wood Duck to earn a promotion this season. In six appearances for the Wood Ducks, the righty went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and picked up a save. He allowed just four hits and a walk in seven innings of work, striking out 11. He held opponents to a .167 average while posting a WHIP of 0.71.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers Friday night, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

