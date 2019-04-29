Phillips Strong Start Leads Woodies To Shutout Win Over Pelicans

Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks scored a run before Tyler Phillips ever took the mound, and that was all the offense he would need, Monday, firing seven scoreless innings to lead the Woodies past Myrtle Beach, 3-0.

Down East (17-8) records their fourth shutout win of the season, and improves to 7-1 on the road, as well as 4-0 against the Pelicans (7-18) on the year.

Phillips (win, 2-1) kept the Pelicans off balance all night long, going seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits, he walked three, and struck out a season-high seven.

The Woodies opened with a run in the first inning against Bryan Hudson (loss, 1-2). Leody Taveras reached on an infield single, and then Anderson Tejeda traded places with him after a fielder's choice. Ryan Dorow then singled through the right side on a hit-and-run, and Diosbel Arias followed with a single to center, scoring Tejeda, and putting the Woodies ahead 1-0.

Hudson exited the game after just three innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, struck out two, and did not walk a batter. The second run he surrendered came on an opposite field homer from Tyreque Reed in the second inning, his third of the season, tying him for the team lead.

Julio Pablo Martinez also belted a solo shot in the sixth inning off of Pelican reliever Ryan Kellogg. It was Martinez' first homer of the year, and it snapped an 0-for-22 at the plate.

Michael Matuella worked a scoreless eighth inning to record his second hold of the season. Then in the ninth, Joe Barlow (save, 1) worked around a couple of baserunners, getting Jhonny Bethencourt to bounce into a game-ending double play, to seal the victory. It was the Wood Ducks fourth shutout win of the season, and second against the Pelicans.

Game two of the four game set will take place tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with lefty Jake Latz (0-1, 10.38) making his third start of the season for Down East, opposed by Myrtle Beach righty Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.82). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

