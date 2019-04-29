Donato Dominates Series Opening Win

Colton Shaver picked up the second three-hit game of his career and Fayetteville held an opponent scoreless for only the second time this season as the Woodpeckers coasted to a 4-0 win over Lynchburg on Monday night. In the two squads first meeting of the season, the Woodpeckers ended a three-game skid and improved their record to 6-2 at Segra Stadium.

The Woodpeckers tacked on three runs in the bottom of the second to open the scoring on the night, as Colton Shaver and Corey Julks started the frame with back-to-back singles. Julks was tagged out on a fielder's choice that allowed Jonathan Arauz to reach first and pushed Shaver to third. Alfredo Angarita earned his first RBI of the year on a single that drove in Shaver. Working back to the top of the order, Bryan De La Cruz immediately followed up by blasting a two RBI double to score both Angarita and Arauz. The two bagger means the Woodpeckers' leadoff hitter now has a base hit in 16 of his last 17 contests.

Woodpeckers' starter Chad Donato (3-2) built on last week's stellar start against Frederick. The Fayetteville hurler pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits. Facing the minimum through the first 11 batters, the righty did not walk a Hillcats batter for his second consecutive outing. Donato has now pitched 11 innings in his past two starts without allowing a run, and only seven base hits. That scoreless stretch is good for the longest streak in Woodpeckers' history.

After going three innings without a run, the Woodpeckers finally added another in the bottom of the sixth. Colton Shaver continued his stellar outing with his 7th double of the season to start the inning. The Fayetteville slugger crossed home plate on Corey Julks' 9th RBI of the season. The score put the Woodpeckers up 4-0 after six innings of play at Segra Stadium.

Hillcats' Juan Hillman (1-3) gets the loss, allowing all eight of the Woodpeckers hits and all four Fayetteville runs. The southpaw also walked three batters through 5 2/3 innings pitched. Kyle Nelson and Robert Broom did not allow a run in relief for Lynchburg but the offense for the Hillcats could not muster up a score on six hits. In fact, Jose Vicente was the only member of the visiting squad to have an extra-base hit with a double in the fifth inning. The last time Fayetteville shutout an opponent was way back on April 4th in the convincing 15-0 season opening victory against Potomac.

Working diligently on the field, tonight's win was also the first game in ten straight contests that the Woodpeckers defense did not commit an error. Fayetteville now moves to 14-11 on the season. Lynchburg however, falls to 13-12, but neither side moves anywhere in their respective standings, as Fayetteville still sits in a tie for third, and Lynchburg in second place in their North Division. The two teams face off again tomorrow at Segra Stadium, with first pitch set for 7:00pm.

