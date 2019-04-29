Ring, Hanifee Deliver in Win

FREDERICK, MD. - The Frederick Keys (10-14) were back to winning ways taking the series opener 5-1 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (14-11) on Monday night at Nymeo Field. The Keys lineup grinded out at-bats against talented Blue Rocks pitching, drawing five walks and tallying 12 hits, including a four-hit game from Mason McCoy. For the third consecutive game, Jake Ring blasted a home run, this time out of Nymeo Field, while Trevor Craport hit his third home run of the season tonight.

Ring's solo home run started the scoring in the second inning and the Keys made it 2-0 after Will Robertson drew a 10-pitch walk, advanced to third on Yeltsin Gudino's double, and scored on Kirvin Moesquit's single. In the fifth, with runners on first and second, Jomar Reyes and Jean Carrillo tallied RBI singles to give Frederick a 4-0 lead, and Craport's home run in the seventh made it 5-0. Blue Rocks starter Jackson Kowar (1-1) was pulled after four and a third innings pitch after surrendering seven hits, two walks and four earned runs.

Brenan Hanifee (2-2) avoided trouble and escaped a bases loaded jam and a second and third, one-out scenario to pitch five shutout innings. He scattered four walks and four hits, but struck out four and retired the top of the lineup in order in his final inning. Francisco Jimenez put down the first nine of ten batters he faced before MJ Melendez spoiled the shutout with a solo home run. Diogenes Almengo (S,1) struck out the final batter with the bases loaded.

The Keys continue their four-game series against the Blue Rocks on Tuesday, April 30. LHP Cameron Bishop (0-1, 3.32 ERA) takes the mound against LHP Marcelo Martinez (1-0, 1.86 ERA) with first pitch slated for 7pm. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

