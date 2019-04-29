Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 29 vs. Down East

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start a seven-game homestand with a four-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks (a Texas Rangers affiliate) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Bryan Hudson (1-1, 4.43 ERA) makes his fifth start for the Birds against RHP Tyler Phillips (1-1, 1.46 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

SALEM THUMPS BIRDS BEHIND TWO SEVEN-RUN FRAMES

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans allowed two huge innings to the Salem Red Sox in a 15-7 defeat on Sunday from Haley Toyota Field. Salem scored seven tallies in both the first and the eighth innings, but the Birds made it a 7-6 game with a four-run sixth. Grant Fennell, who picked up a season-best three hits, ripped an RBI single and Aramis Ademan blasted a three-run homer. Ademan knocked in a career-high five runners in the loss. In the ninth, Jimmy Herron plated Kevonte Mitchell with a double.

RUN, PELICANS, RUN

The Pelicans are tied for third in the Carolina League with 27 stolen bases on the year. The last time the Birds led the league in steals was their last season as a Rangers affiliate in 2014. That year, they swiped 154 bags. Zach Davis leads the way with six stolen bases while D.J. Wilson, Carlos Sepulveda and Jimmy Herron are all tied for second with four apiece. Davis' six stolen bags are tied for sixth in the league, though he hit the IL on Friday.

TOUGH APRIL

With the loss on Sunday, the Pelicans are now 7-17 (.292). Those 17 losses are the most in recorded franchise history in the first month of the year (dating back to 2005). In 2019, the Pelicans are hitting .216 with a 5.49 ERA while the 2018 Birds, who set the original record at 9-15, in April finished with a .238 batting average and a 4.81 ERA. The .216 batting average is on pace to set a franchise record for the lowest average in April, while the 5.49 ERA is the highest since 2010 (6.44 April ERA).

GET OUT OF YEILER FREE CARD

Throughout the season, Yeiler Peguero has been a force of stability at the bottom of the order for the Birds, but he was inserted in the leadoff spot on Sunday. Over his last eight games, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .381 (8-for-21) with a 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs, RS and a BB. On Friday, he doubled, triple and tied a career best with three RBIs.

ARAMIS ADEMAN THE AMAZING

The Pelicans shortstop, Aramis Ademan, capped an incredible stretch on Sunday with a career day. Against Salem, he knocked in a career-best five runs with a 2-for-5 day. He ripped a two-run double in the second innings and cranked a three-run homer in the sixth. Over his last 10 games, the left-handed batter is hitting .414/.576/.793 with a 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 10 RBIs, 10 BB and 6 RS. After striking out nine times in his first six games, Ademan has only K'ed five times in this 10-game stretch.

FEELING THE PAYNE

The Pelicans backup catcher, Tyler Payne, has been swinging a hot bat for the Birds. Having reached in 10-straight games, he is hitting .297 (11-for-37)/.333/.486 with 4 2B, a HR, 3 RBIs, 3 RS and 2 BB. Before the streak started, Payne began the year 1-for-7 at the plate.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' seven wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has been the key. In wins, the bullpen has a 0.72 ERA (2 ER in 25.0 IP). On the other hand, in losses, the Pelicans' bullpen owns a 6.23 ERA (54 ER over 78.0 IP).

STRUGGLING OUT OF THE GATE

In the three-game sweep at the hands of the Salem Red Sox, the Pelicans allowed 12 runs in the first inning alone. Over the first 24 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 24 runs in the opening frame (9.00 ERA). On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 20 runs in the first inning themselves.

BIRDS ON THE POUND

On Sunday, the Pelicans went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Over the last seven games, in which the Pelicans went 1-6, the Birds struggled with RISP. They just hit .217 (15-for-69) with a runner at second or third in those games. When Myrtle Beach won four-straight games from 4/17-4/20, they hit .278 (10-for-36) with RISP. On the year, they are hitting .236 (48-for-203) with RISP and .247 (24-for-97) with two outs and RISP.

LET'S PICK UP THE PACE

The Pelicans have played an average game time of 3:06:17 this season, the second-longest average in the Carolina League behind Fayetteville (3:08:24). The average game time in the Carolina league this season is 2:56:27 while the MLB average is 3:04:15 for nine-innings games. Last season, the Birds averaged 3:01:03, which was the second-longest average in the league as well.

PELICAN POINTS

Grant Fennell picked up five hits in the three games in Salem. They were his first five hits of the season after starting 0-for-18...The Birds tied a season high by using five pitchers in Sunday's contest. They used five in a 14-5 loss on Opening Night against Lynchburg...Kevonte Mitchell and Jimmy Herron both broke out of slumps on Sunday. Mitchell went 2-for-4 to snap a 1-for-26 while Herron doubled in the ninth to break a 0-for-16 skid.

