Birds Shutout in Series Opener against Down East

April 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were shutout by the Down East Wood Ducks 3-0 on Monday night from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Down East (17-8) jumped on the Pelicans early in the first game of the series when they pushed a run across in the first inning. Diosbel Arias singled into center field and brought in Leody Taveras to put the Woodies in front 1-0.

Tyreque Reed made it 2-0 on solo blast to right field in the top of the second inning, but then the pitching staff settled in the for the Birds. After Bryan Hudson completed a perfect third inning, Ryan Kellogg took over and took the Birds through the seventh inning.

The only blemish for Kellogg on the night was a Julio Pablo Martinez home run in the sixth that extended the Down East lead to 3-0.

Tyler Phillips (2-1) put together his second sensational outing against the Birds this season. The right hander fired seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits while striking out seven on his way to his second win of the year.

Myrtle Beach (7-18) threatened in the ninth inning but grounded into a double play to end the ballgame. Joe Barlow recorded the final three outs to earn the save and secure the 3-0 win.

The Pelicans will send Oscar De La Cruz (1-0, 0.82) to the hill in the second game of the series on Tuesday, while Jake Latz (0-1, 10.38) will go for the Wood Ducks. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

Tuesday will be a $2 Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday, presented by Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, Better Brands and 106.5 Nash FM. Tacos and Tallboys are just $2 from 6-8 p.m. Additionally, in celebration of the Pelicans' fifth season with the Cubs, tickets purchase online with the promo code "CUBS5" are $5 for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's games. A $5 Meal Deal, featuring a Mellow Mushroom pizza slice and a regular drink, will be available for all three games and Cubs and Pelicans co-branded pennants are $5 at the pro shop.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.