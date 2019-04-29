April 29 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





Winners of two straight, the Carolina Mudcats (14-10) begin a seven game road trip tonight with game one of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox (11-12). Tonight's game is the first of four in the current series and first of 15 total between the two this season... Carolina enters tonight's series having won back-to-back series played after taking two of three versus the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach from April 23 - April 25 and two of three versus Potomac from April 26 - April 28 at Five County Stadium. Tonight's game will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream in live in HD video via MiLB.tv.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at SALEM RED SOX (BOSTON RED SOX)

Monday, April 29, 2019 | 7:05 PM | Game 25, Away Game 15 | Haley Toyota Field | Salem, VA

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 14-10; SAL: 11-12

Streaks: CAR: W2; SAL: W6

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-5, SAL: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 5-5; SAL: 4-5

Road Record: CAR: 9-5; SAL: 7-7

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: First game (of 15)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 0-0 @OPP (8)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

MON, 4/29 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.35) at Salem RHP Bryan Mata (1-0, 1.74)

TUE, 4/30 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina RHP Dylan File (1-3, 4.09) at Salem RHP Daniel Gonzalez (1-2, 3.74)

WED, 5/1 at SAL, 11:05 AM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-3, 7.36) at Salem LHP Enmanuel DeJesus (1-3, 5.09)

TONIGHT: Winners of two straight, the Mudcats begin a seven game road trip tonight with game one of a four game series versus the Salem Red Sox. Tonight's game is the first of four in the current series and first of 15 total between the two this season... Carolina enters tonight's series having won back-to-back series played after taking two of three versus the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach from April 23 - April 25 and two of three versus Potomac from April 26 - April 28 at Five County Stadium.

ICYMI: Pat McInerney delivered a game winning walk-off single with bases loaded in the ninth and Tristen Lutz hit a game tying home run in the fourth as the Mudcats earned a 2-1 series clinching versus Potomac in front of a crowd of 5,416 at Five County Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Carolina earned its second straight series victory, taking it two games to one, after sealing Sunday's series finale in walk-off fashion versus the Nationals. The walk-off win was Carolina's second of the season and McInerney's game winning hit came in just his third game of 2019.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Yesterday's series clinching win was Carolina's second walk-off win this season. Their first walk-off came in their 2019 home opener when Dallas Carroll hit a 3-run homer in the ninth to defeat Wilmington on April 11... Tristen Lutz's game tying solo home run in the fourth yesterday was Carolina's first hit of the game and it stretched Carolina's current streak of consecutive games with a home run to four straight. Carolina's longest streak of consecutive games with a home run is eight and ran from April 15 through April 23 (13 HR in 8 G). The current streak began on April 25.

RETURN OF THE MAC: Pat came through in the clutch yesterday as he delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded in the ninth to lift the Mudcats to a 2-1 series clinching win versus Potomac. McInerney went 1-for-4 with a RBI yesterday in what was just his third game of the season. He also hit his first home run as a Mudcat two nights ago after going 2-for-4 with a 2-run home run, 3 RBI and two runs scored on April 27. McInerney also became the first Mudcat to score three times in a game after going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a double in his first game of the 2019 season on April 26. McInerney was added to the Carolina roster on April 25 after beginning the season in extended spring training.

CLUTCH GENE: Payton Henry went 3-for-5 with two, 2-out home runs and four 2-out RBI (5 RBI overall) on April 27 against Potomac and has now totaled 15 two-out RBI this season and 21 RBI overall. Henry is batting .316/.316/.632 (12-for-38) with a .947 OPS and 15 RBI when batting with two outs this season.

WEEKLY HONORS: RHP Dylan File was today named the Carolina League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22 through April 28. His lone start during that span came in Myrtle Beach where he earned his first win of the season after striking out five, scattering five hits and holding the Pelicans scoreless over 6.0 IP. He is the first Mudcat to earn a weekly award honor this season.

ALL THAT POWER: The Mudcats enter tonight's game tied with Fayetteville for the CL lead in home runs with 24 big flies hit so far this month. The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have now totaled 19 homers over their last 13 games.

APRIL HIGHS: Carolina's 24 home runs hit this month are now tied for the most home runs hit by a Mudcats team in April since the 2004 squad also opened the season with 24 homers in the first month of the season... Carolina has also combined for 19 HBP this month, setting a new team high for HBP in April since the 2004 season. Historical data unavailable for the '91-'03 seasons.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 24 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats and Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston) are the only full-season teams in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into 2019 without a triple.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently 7th in the CL in OPS (.888), 9th in OBP (.412) and tied for 5th in walks (13)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in doubles (7), 7th in OBP (.421) and 1st in walks (17)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (5)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in homers (5), tied for 1st in RBI (21), 3rd in total bases (45) and 7th in slugging (.495)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and is tied for 1st in the CL in games (10)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for the CL lead in saves (6) and is tied for 1st in games (10).

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 152 148 .507 300 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.