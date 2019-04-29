Dylan File Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

April 29, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, are thrilled to announce today that starting pitcher Dylan File has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on April 28. File earned the weekly honor after picking up his first win of the season in a dominating six inning and five strikeout performance versus the Pelicans on April 25 in Myrtle Beach.

Overall, the 22-year-old File went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA over one start and six innings during the last week of games running from April 22 through April 28. His April 25 start in Myrtle Beach saw him total five strikeouts against no walks over six complete frames. He also scattered five hits and left six men on base, including three in the third when he escaped a bases loaded jam. He additionally left a runner at third in the first, fifth and sixth innings while holding the Pelicans scoreless and eventually earning his first win of the season.

The Desert Hills High School and St. George, Utah product is currently 1-3 with a 4.09 ERA over four starts so far this season with the Mudcats. The right-hander has also totaled 24 strikeouts against just two walks this season, giving him a stellar 12.0 K/BB ratio. Per fangraphs.com, File is currently second in the Carolina League in K/BB (12.00), second in BB/9 (0.82), ninth in K/9 (9.82) and is the league leader in FIP (2.53).

The Brewers selected File in the 21st round of the 2017 Draft out of Dixie State University in Utah and first assigned him to short-season Helena. File went on to go 1-2 with a 4.02 ERA over 12 games and seven starts with Helena that season. He also totaled 37 strikeouts against 13 walks over 47.0 innings pitched in his first year as a pro. File additionally finished his 2017 season going 1-0 with 3.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts versus six walks over five games, four starts and 24.1 innings pitch to close the second half.

File was promoted to Low-A Wisconsin in 2018 and would go on to become a mid-season Midwest League All-Star after going 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 11 first half starts. He also totaled 50 strikeouts and 13 walks while pitching through 56.1 innings before the All-Star break. Overall, File finished 2018 with the Timber Rattlers going 8-10 with a 3.96 ERA over 25 starts. He also totaled 114 strikeouts against 28 walks while pitching through 136.1 innings in Low-A last season. File finished 2018 ranked 10th in the Midwest League in earned run average (3.96), fifth in innings pitched (136.1) and second in K/BB radio (4.07).

File attended Dixie State College of Utah in St. George, Utah and set school records for career strikeouts (193), wins (20) and innings (245) while pitching at Dixie State in 2016 and 2017.

File is the first Mudcats player to earn player of the week honors this season. The honor is also the first for File in his professional career.

Individual game tickets, season ticket packages, group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

