Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 29 vs. Potomac)

After securing their first series win at home on Sunday against the Keys, the Dash kick off a four-game set against the Potomac Nationals.

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (13-11) vs. Potomac Nationals (9-15)

RHP Lincoln Henzman (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. LHP Nick Raquet (1-3, 7.56 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #25 (Home Game #11)

DASH CLAIM SERIES WITH 2-1 WIN

Blake Battenfield recorded his fourth quality start and Luis Robert smacked his seventh home run of the season on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark, as the Dash earned a 2-1 victory over the Frederick Keys. The win marked the Dash's first home series victory of the season, as Winston-Salem took two out of three against Frederick. Battenfield, who had not yielded an earned run over his last two starts, allowed just four hits in six innings of one-run ball. Despite trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, Robert tied the game with a solo shot to left-center. The Dash took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Tate Blackman in the seventh. Kevin Escorcia earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, and Jose Nin recorded his third save.

THE RETURN OF LA PANTERA

Robert, who was removed from game two of a doubleheader at Potomac on April 20 for precautionary reasons due to soreness in his left hand and was previously day-to-day with a contusion, is 2-for-11 with eight strikeouts since returning to the lineup. Despite the last three games, Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 18 games played, he is 30-for-70 with seven homers, 21 RBIs and a batting line of .429/.494/.857. He has posted 11 multi-hit games this year. Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, home runs, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases.

BULLPEN IS RISING TO THE OCCASION

Through the first 24 games, the Dash bullpen has yielded an impressive 3.00 ERA and an 11.0 K/9 ratio. Here are the notable performers to start the year:

RHP Alec Hansen: 0.00 ERA, 10.0IP, 1H, 18K

RHP Codi Heuer: 1-0, 2.77 ERA, 7 apps, 13.0IP, 14K, 2BB

RHP Will Kincanon: 2.08 ERA, 8.2IP, 2ER, 11K

RHP Luis Ledo: 10.1IP, 4 saves, 8K, 1.73 ERA

HENZMAN TAKES THE HILL ON MONDAY

Right-hander Lincoln Henzman, who is ranked the 26th-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, will get the ball in Monday's series opener against Potomac. Before joining the White Sox organization, Henzman was a star closer for the University of Louisville, earning First-Team All-ACC honors and the NCBWA Stopper of the Year award as a junior in 2017. Despite making a transition to a new role, Henzman was stellar in the rotation for the Dash and the Intimidators last year. Henzman posted a 2.23 ERA in 13 starts for Kannapolis before earning a midseason promotion. With Winston-Salem, Henzman yielded a 2.03 ERA in a starting role. The former Cardinal got the start on Opening Day for the Dash this year, but he had to leave the game in the first inning at Frederick due to tightness in his right hamstring. Activated from the injured list prior to game two of a doubleheader at Potomac on April 20, Henzman tossed three perfect innings against the Nationals in the twin bill finale. He followed that outing by going 3.2 innings last Wednesday at Wilmington, allowing just one run.

THE MAN WHO DOESN'T STRIKE OUT

After striking out just five times in 155 at-bats in his first professional season, Dash second baseman Nick Madrigal has now not struck out in 17 consecutive games. Overall, Madrigal has not struck out in 64 straight at-bats. Through 20 games, the former first-round pick has posted a .370 on-base percentage. On Saturday, Madrigal recorded a two-RBI effort against the Keys in Winston-Salem's 9-5 win. The 22-year-old currently leads the team with seven multi-RBI efforts. Before joining the White Sox, Madrigal starred for the Oregon State Beavers, where he helped the program win a national championship in 2018. He went on to become the highest drafted player in the program's history when he was picked fourth overall last year.

DASH DOTS

In 10 home games played this season, Winston has scored first just once...Monday marks the ninth game in which Dash have faced the P-Nats.

