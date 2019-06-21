Yard Goats Set to Welcome One Millionth Fan on Saturday

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, is set to welcome its one millionth fan this Saturday night (June 22) at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the 6:05 PM contest between the Yard Goats and Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate). The one millionth fan will receive free Dunkin' for an entire year, and also win a Yard Goats uniform jersey, cap and throw out the first pitch before the game. All Media is welcome to cover the event and for those that need credentials please email Jeff Dooley (jdooley@yardgoatsbaseball.com).

What: One Millionth Fan Celebration

When: Saturday, June 22, 2019

Where: Dunkin' Donuts Park

Tonight, the Yard Goats open a three game weekend series against the Altoona Curve at Dunkin' Donuts Park at 7:05 PM. Limited tickets are available by visiting www.yardgoatsbaseball.com or visiting the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628.

