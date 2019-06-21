Sea Dogs Game Notes June 21st vs. Reading

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (2-3, 3.14)

Reading: LHP Jo Jo Romero (1-3, 5.86)

NEWS AND NOTES

A NEW NAME, FOR ONE NIGHT: The Portland Sea Dogs become the Maine Whoopie Pies on Friday night, as they open up a six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) at Hadlock Field... The name change is in celebration of the official state treat of Maine, the whoopie pie...Portland returns home after a 6-3 trip and took a loss in their first game of the second half on Wednesday...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez seeks his second straight win.

SECOND HALF STARTED IN ERIE: Portland grabbed two of three from the SeaWolves, despite a 3-2 loss in Erie on Wednesday afternoon...The 'Dogs scored both runs in the eighth inning on a single from Jake Romanski...Luke Tendler scored when LF Cam Gibson tossed a foul out into the stands...Anthony Castro (W, 2-1) earned the win with 11 K's over 7+ innings on just one hit...Konner Wade took the loss, allowing three runs over seven innings.

