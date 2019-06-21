Sens Come Up Short in 6-2 Loss

The Senators (0-2, 42-30) offense was silent again in a 6-2 loss to the Bowie Baysox (3-0, 33-38) Friday night at FNB Field. Bowie scored two in the second, one in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Harrisburg scored a run in the sixth trimming the deficit to 3-1. The Baysox put the game on ice with two in the seventh and one in the eighth. The Senators scored a run in the ninth and loaded the bases with two outs, but a pop out ended the game. The Sens have dropped three straight games while Bowie has won 14 of their past 17 games.

Turning Point

With the game scoreless and two outs in the top of the second, Baysox 3B Willy Yahn singled on an 0-2 pitch which extended the inning and brought Jessie Valentin to the plate. Valentine homered on a 1-0 pitch giving Bowie a 2-0 lead. The Senators wouldn't get closer than 3-1 in the game.

On Capitol Hill

- Mario Sanchez started and took the loss, going seven innings. He allowed five runs on eight hits while striking out seven. He threw 109 pitches, 81 of them strikes.

- Ronald Pena pitched the final two frames allowing three hits and a run.

With the Gavel

- Tres Barrera had two hits including a double to drive in a run.

- Luis Garcia hit a triple in the first inning.

- The Senators had eight hits and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

Ryan Zimmerman went 1-or-1 with a single and he also walked in his first rehab game with the Senators.

Harrisburg is 1-3 during a stretch of 27 consecutive games against Western Division opponents.

On Deck

Game two of the Senators three-game series with Bowie is Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.

