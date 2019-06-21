Harrisburg Senators Game Information & Starting Lineup

June 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (42-29, 0-1) vs. Bowie Baysox (32-38, 2-0)

RH Mario Sanchez (5-0, 2.52) vs. LH Alex Wells (4-1, 1.92)

Game 72 - 2nd Half Game 2 - Friday, June 21 @ 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

Senators starting lineup:

Hunter Jones, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Tres Barrera, C

Chuck Taylor, DH

Dante Bichette, Jr., LF

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Luis Sardinas, 2B

Mario Sanchez, P

LAST GAME

The Senators fell to Altoona 3-1 Wednesday night in Altoona. It was the second straight 3-1 loss to Altoona. In both games the Curve took a 3-0 lead early in the game. It was also the second straight game the Sens managed just four hits.

CAPITAL BEAT

Tonight is game one of a three-game series between the Senators and Bowie Baysox. Harrisburg owns a 6-2 advantage however all eight games were played in the first two weeks of the season. This is the final series at FNB Field between the teams. The teams play seven games at Bowie in the first two weeks of July.

The Baysox are 13-3 in their past 16 games while the Senators are 14-19 since May 16.

Tonight begins a stretch of games that sees the Sens playing 28 of 35 games against American League opponents.

Even though it's June, this is the second to last two team homestand this season. The Senators host Hartford and Richmond at the end of July into early August. They still have three two city road trips.

TODAY'S STARTERS

Senators - RH Mario Sanchez. He's making his 10th start for the Senators this year. As a starter he's 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He's started three games in June and is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He began the season with the Senators before being assigned to Fresno 5/3, the assigned back to Harrisburg 5/27. For more on Sanchez, please see his starting pitcher page on page 2.

Bowie - LH Alex Wells. The 22-year-old Australian native is making his 11th start for the Baysox this season. He was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 27-June 2. He's 1-1 with a 1.60 ERA away from Prince George's Stadium this season. He began the season in extended spring training and was assigned to Bowie 4/20.

BOWIE

They're 32-38 overall and 2-0 in the second half and in first place.

They're 9-1 in their past 10 games, which is the best record in the league. Bowie is 16-19 on the road.

Bowie has ten MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They have 16 players that have been with the Orioles their entire career, 8 that are AA rookies, and 4 that have MLB experience.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. There are 14 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career, 10 AA rookies and 5 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 19 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

The Sens monthly: June 8-9, .236 9HR 61RS and a 2.92 ERA. May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. April 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA.

The Sens have 70 scheduled games in the 2nd half with 45 of them against divisional opponents. The DH will be used in 38 of the 70 games including a stretch of 28 of 36 games to begin the 2nd half.

After playing just 26 games against divisional opponents in the first half, the Senators begin the second half with a stretch of 25 consecutive games against western division teams.

