Erie SeaWolves at Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (1-0, T-2ND WEST, 0.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (1-1, T-3RD WEST, 1.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP MATT MANNING (5-4, 2.35 ERA) VS. LHP TANNER TULLY (5-6, 4.16 ERA)

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 * 7:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

CANAL PARK * GAME #67 * ROAD GAME #30 * NIGHT GAME #46

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves begin their third series of the season against the Akron RubberDucks and first at Canal Park. Erie won their first game of the second half versus Portland, 3-2, behind a season-high 11 strikeouts from Anthony Castro and a two-run home run from Josh Lester. Akron enters the series after splitting their first two games of the second half against Reading, including a 12-6 victory last night. Matt Manning starts the series opener and is coming off of a loss in his last start against Hartford on June 14. The right-hander allowed four runs, three earned on five hits in 5.1 innings while striking out a season-low three batters. Among Double-A league leaders, Manning ranks second in strikeouts (91), 5th in BAA (.184) and WHIP (0.95), & 10th in ERA (2.35). Tanner Tully goes for Akron and has taken losses in back-to-back starts. In his last outing on June 16 versus Portland, the left-hander threw 4.1 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits. Tully has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his past four starts.

Sat., June 22, at Akron 7:05 p.m. RHP Beau Burrows (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Draper (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Sun., June 23 at Akron 2:05 p.m. RHP Spenser Watkins (2-0, 3.45 ERA) vs. LHP Sam Hentges (1-8, 4.84 ERA)

Mon., June 24 at Binghamton 5:35 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Tue., June 25 at Binghamton 6:35 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and the No. 14 overall prospect

- The starting rotation now boasts five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, RHP Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, RHP Logan Shore is No. 15 and RHP Anthony Castro is No. 21

- The bullpen features No. 24 overall prospect Zac Houston

- Six of Erie's last eight games have been decided by a run. The SeaWolves are 8-16 in such contests this season

- Anthony Castro struck out 11 hitters on Wednesday, the 16th time this season an Erie starter has punched out 8+

- Today is the seventh of 19 meetings in 2019 between Erie and Akron (13 at UPMC Park - May 5-7, May 31 - June 2, July 15-18, August 16-18... Six at Canal Park - June 21-23 & August 30 - September 2)

- The SeaWolves +24 run differential is second in the EL and the RubberDucks +17 ranks fifith

- Erie is second in the Eastern League with a .243 batting average while Akron is third at .242

- The RubberDucks lead the league with 309 runs scored and Erie has scored 265 runs which is eighth

- Erie has struck out 535 times (fewest in the EL) while Akron has gone down on strikes 549 times (third-fewest)

- The SeaWolves team ERA is third-best (3.37) while the RubberDucks staff owns the fourth-best team ERA (3.48)

- Erie relievers have a 3.75 ERA (9th in the EL) and Akron has a 3.17 (6th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a league-low .226 batting average against

- Erie boasts the league's fourth-best defense (.981 fielding percentage) while Akron's defense is sixth (.980)

- The RubberDucks have allowed the fourth-most stolen bases (55) in the league

- The SeaWolves went 8-12 vs. the RubberDucks in 2018 and 5-5 at Canal Park

