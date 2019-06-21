Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #66 Rumble Ponies (2-0) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (1-1) - 7:05PM

June 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(2-0), 1st Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS

(1-1), 5th Western Division

(San Francisco Giants)

Friday June 21, 2019- 7:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Brandon Beachy (1-3, 4.56 ERA) vs. RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-2, 3.39 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies open up a three-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels tonight at NYSEG Stadium. It is also the beginning of an 8-game homestand over six days against Richmond and Erie.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies doubled up the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-2 to complete the 3-game sweep at Northeast Dental Delta Stadium. Ponies catcher Ali Sanchez was 3-5, with two RBI. Tommy Wilson also got his first win in a Rumble Ponies uniform allowing only 2 runs over 6.

BRINGING OUT THE BROOMS: It was the first sweep of a series for Binghamton since May 28-30 against the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond in Richmond. The Ponies series win in Manchester snapped a streak of 5 consecutive series losses.

NOGOSEK MAKES MLB DEBUT: Tuesday night former Rumble Ponies reliever Stephen Nogosek made his major league debut pitching for the New York Mets against the Braves in Atlanta. Nogosek came into the game in the bottom of the eighth, pitching two thirds of an inning, Nogosek Tuesday night was promoted to the majors from AAA Syracuse...he is the first Rumble Ponies player this year to get the call up to "the show."

RUMBLIN ON THE ROAD: With last night's win to begin the second half, the Ponies remain an EL best 26-12 mark on the road

MAZEIKA'S BIG SERIES: Patrick Mazeika added another RBI last night on a sac fly to finish with six RBI over the three-game series. In three games earlier this year against Richmond, Mazeika hit .308

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: With three hits last night, Ali Sanchez extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. During the hitting streak, Sanchez is hitting .400(14-35) with six RBI and four runs scored. In three games against the Squirrels in later May, Sanchez hit .556 (5-9) with his lone homer of the year and four RBI.

WAY ABOVE AVERAGE: The Rumble Ponies have two players in the top three in batting average in the Eastern League. Braxton Lee is first overall an the only hitter hitting above .300 in the league at .302. Ali Sanchez is now third at .288.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-4 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona) . After these three games against the Curve, they play 5 games over three days against the Erie SeaWolves. Binghamton though is only 10-17 in the Southern Tier.

COMING UP: The Ponies continue their series with the Squirrels on Saturday evening at 6:35 PM, and wrap up the series Sunday afternoon with a 2:05 PM start.

Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2019

