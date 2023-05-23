Yard Goats Served Sixfold as Curve Come in Clutch on Tuesday Night

CURVE, Pa. - Sean Sullivan worked seven strong innings for Altoona as the Curve rallied to score six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats, 6-3, on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Sullivan set a new career-long outing in the start for the Curve, marking his third-straight start of 6.0+ innings. He struck out five batters and walked one, allowing three runs on seven hits. Hartford produced an RBI-single from Julio Carreras in the second inning and a two-run home run from Drew Romo in the fourth to cut into Sullivan's strong performance.

Altoona's offense was held quiet across the first seven innings, stranding nine runners on-base, and recording just three total hits. The eighth inning provided a spark that changed the game for the Curve. Mason Martin drew a lead-off walk off Hartford reliever Andrew Quezada before Jacob Gonzalez crushed a two-run home run to left field. It was his third homer of the season to make it a 3-2 game.

Altoona proceeded to load the bases on a Matt Fraizer single, a Drew Maggi hit-by-pitch, and an Andres Alvarez sacrifice bunt where no out was recorded off new reliever Nick Kuzia. Connor Scott then lined a ball down the right field line that cleared the bases with a three-run triple to give the Curve the lead. Fabricio Macias lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Scott later in the frame.

Oliver Garcia picked up his second safe of the season by working a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the game-tying run in Bladimir Restituyo for the final out of the game. Brad Case tossed a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win for Altoona, his first of the season.

Martin drew three walks in the game for the third time this season, increasing his total to 29 walks in 26 games played. Scott finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and three RBI. Fraizer also had two hits in the win for the Curve. Macias threw out a runner at the plate in the top of the eighth to end the inning, marking his second outfield assist this season. Altoona turned three double plays in the win, bringing the season total to an Eastern League leading 42. The Curve are back to an even .500 on the season at 19-19.

The Curve continue their series with the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Wednesday morning with an 11:00 a.m. first pitch. RHP Aaron Shortridge takes the ball for the Curve and is opposed by RHP Chris McMahon for Hartford.

