May 23, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP TO SEND THE SEA DOGS HOME The Portland Sea Dogs swept the Hartford Yard Goats in Sunday's doubleheader to conclude the series. In game one, Hartford took the lead early after a three-run home run off the bat of Warming Bernabel put the Yard Goats on top, 3-0. With two outs in the bottom of the third, the Yard Goats extended the lead to 4-0 with a solo home run by Hunter Goodman to left center field. The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the sixth after Corey Rosier and Phillip Sikes reached on fielding errors. Rosier stole his twenty-second base before a single by Nick Yorke would load the bases. A hard hit single by Ceddanne Rafaela would score Rosier and Sikes before a sacrifice fly by Niko Kavadas brought Yorke home, but Hartford led 4-3. Nathan Hickey came to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to center field and the Sea Dogs took the lead and the ballgame, 5-4. Like game one, Hartford took the lead first by way of the long ball as Hunter Goodman launched a two-run home run to left center field to put Hartford on top, 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Six runs scored in the top of the second as a lead off home run for Niko Kavadas put Portland on the board to represent his fourth home run in Hartford this week. Alex Binelas hit his first triple of the season to score two before an RBI single by Christian Koss put Portland up 4-2. A sacrifice fly by Phillip Sikes would score the fifth run of the inning before Chase Meidroth launched his first home run of the Double-A level deep to left field to extend the lead, 6-2. Portland extended the lead in the top of the fifth after an RBI single by Kavadas along with an RBI groundout by Stephen Scott brought two more runs across and the Sea Dogs secured game two with an 8-2 final.

VAN BELLE FANS EIGHT In game one, Brian Van Belle set a new season-high with eight strikeouts across 6.0 innings in his start for game one. With his eight strikeouts, Van Belle surpassed his previous season-high of five that came back on May 9, 2023 against Somerset.

KAVADAS HOMERS...AGAIN Niko Kavadas smashed another home run during Sunday's doubleheader. He finished the series in Hartford 6-19 with five runs, a double, 10 RBI, four walks and a sacrifice fly to go along with his four home runs.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to tonight's game, RHP Joe Jones has been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. With the drive this season, he was 3-0 with 3.86 ERA and in 16.1 innings, he allowed seven earned runs on 16 hits while walking five and striking out 20.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 2.5 games while New Hampshire Fisher Cats are currently in third place, 5.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 23, 2007 - Roger Clemens makes a tune-up start for the Trenton Thunder against the Sea Dogs at Waterfront Park. Clemens allowed six hits and three runs over five and 1/3 innings. Jed Lowrie had two doubles off the Rocket and Iggy Suarez provided the first hit with a triple down the left-field line.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu takes the mound for Portland tonight in his eighth start of the season. In his last outing on May 16th in Hartford, he tossed 5.2 innings and did not allow a run on four hits while walking three and striking out eight. Liu has faced the Fisher Cats once. On April 15th in Manchester, he pitched 5.0 shutout innings giving up five hits. He issued three walks and struck out eight.

