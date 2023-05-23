Rudick's Late Homer Leads Ponies to Win over Richmond

May 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-21) came-from-behind to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-6 in the series opener on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. It was the second 'Baseball in Education' day at Mirabito Stadium this season.

With Richmond (20-19) leading 6-5 in the eighth inning, Matt Rudick crushed a go-ahead three-run home run to give Binghamton an 8-6 lead. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and three runs scored. Rudick was a triple shy of the cycle.

Up 8-6 in the ninth, Hunter Parsons (3-2) dealt a scoreless frame to earn the win and cement the win for the Ponies. Parsons threw two scoreless innings in relief.

Binghamton took its first lead of the game when Brandon McIlwain smacked a bases-clearing three-run double into the left field corner in the fifth inning with two outs, which gave the Ponies a 5-4 lead.

Earlier in the game, Hayden Senger homered with two outs to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning.

Seven of Binghamton's eight runs were driven in with two outs, with Senger's solo homer in the second, McIlwain's three-run double in the fifth, and Rudick's three-run homer in the eighth.

Nolan Clenney and Parsons combined to throw 3.1 scoreless frames with just two hits allowed and three strikeouts in relief of the starter Junior Santos. Santos threw 5.2 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Rudick's three-run shot was his team-leading sixth home run of the season...Senger's homer was his second of the year...McIlwain finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.