Jimmy Burnette Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Jimmy Burnette

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Tuesday that left-handed pitcher Jimmy Burnette has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Burnette has pitched in 41 games for the Fisher Cats over the past two seasons, exclusively out of the bullpen. In 13 outings so far this season, he has a 2.63 ERA over 13.2 innings thrown, striking out 26 over nine walks allowed. At the time of his promotion, he was tied for fourth in the Eastern League with five saves.

The left-hander did not allow a single run in 6.2 innings pitched in the month of May.

The 24-year-old Chicago native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of St. Leo College in St. Leo, Florida. This is the first time Burnette has been promoted to Triple-A in his career.

Burnette is the third Fisher Cat to be promoted to Buffalo this month. In a corresponding move, left-handed pitcher Mason Fluharty was received from High-A Vancouver. The 21-year-old Lewes, Delaware native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 5th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Liberty. This is Fluharty's first stint with New Hampshire.

The Fisher Cats begin a six-game road trip against the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The next home game for the Fisher Cats is Tuesday, May 30 against the Reading Fightin' Phils at 6:05 pm.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2023. Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

