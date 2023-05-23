Senators Erase Reading Rally in 8-5 Victory

The Harrisburg Senators parlayed a four-run seventh inning into an 8-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils Tuesday afternoon in Reading. Harrisburg had a 3-0 lead until Reading tallied a run in the third and four in the fourth. The Senators bullpen came up big tossing four scoreless innings.

The Big Play

In the top of the seventh inning, with a runner at first and no outs, Robert Hassell III hit what looked to be a double-play ground ball that was misplayed allowing Hassell to reach and José Sánchez to reach second base. The Senators would turn the mistake into four runs in the seventh inning.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop started and went five innings. He allowed five runs but just three of the five were earned.

Odalvi Javier was the first of three relievers for Harrisburg. He earned the win by pitching a scoreless sixth inning.

Jack Sinclair pitched two scoreless innings and earned his first hold as a member of the Senators.

Joel Peguero allowed a double to begin the bottom of the ninth but retired the final three hitters to record his fifth save.

With the Gavel

Blake Rutherford went 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs.

Jake Dunn homered and drove in two runs.

José Sánchez hit his first double-A home run with a blast to center field.

Robert Hassell III had two hits with one being a double.

Filibusters

It was the third straight game the Senators scored at least eight runs... Harrisburg received a season-high eleven walks, but only scored... The Senators pitchers picked off three runners... Harrisburg committed two errors for a second straight game.

On the Docket

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game two of their six-game series at First Energy Stadium in Reading Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:30 p.m.

