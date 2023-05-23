Late Binghamton Homer Drops Squirrels in 8-6 Loss

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - A three-run homer in the eighth inning propelled the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to an 8-6 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Seven of the eight Binghamton runs scored with two outs in the defeat.

Trailing by one run in the top of the sixth, Andy Thomas notched a one-out single, Brett Auerbach followed with a base hit and Hayden Cantrelle walked. Wade Meckler laced an 0-2 pitch to right field to score a pair and drove Richmond (20-19) to a 6-5 lead.

Richmond reliever Spencer Bivens exited the game in the seventh inning and finished the day with two strikeouts over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Parker Dunshee (Loss, 0-1) began the eighth with a walk and issued a two-out walk to Wyatt Young, placing runners at first and second. Matt Rudik crushed a three-run homer to right field and pushed the Rumble Ponies (18-21) back in front, 8-6.

In the top of the ninth, Carter Williams notched a pinch-hit single and Marco Luciano drew a two-out walk to put runners at first and third. Hunter Parsons (Win, 3-2) answered back with a groundout to secure the Binghamton victory.

Binghamton captured a 1-0 lead after Rudick scored from third base off a double play in the first inning.

The Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the second off an RBI single from Brett Auerbach and a sacrifice fly from Hayden Cantrelle.

Hayden Senger evened the score, 2-2, in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to right-center field against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng.

In the top of the fifth inning, Vaun Brown pushed Richmond to a one-run lead advantage with an RBI triple and later scored when Marco Luciano grounded out to move the score to 4-2.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning, Brandon McIlwain blasted a double to left field to score three runs and sent the Rumble Ponies to a 5-4 advantage.

