Erie Takes Down Somerset in Series Opener

Erie took down Somerset in the opening game of last year's Championship Series rematch, 7-3.

Erie had a pair of base hits in the first inning against Patriots starter Blas Castano, but both were picked off first base. The SeaWolves broke through in the second inning against Castano. They loaded the bases with none out before Ben Malgeri walked home a run. Daniel Cabrera drove in a second with a soft grounder. Six runs were charged Castano (3-2), who took the loss.

They put up a four-spot in the fourth inning. They sent 10 batters to the plate. Diego Rincones had an RBI single after the first two batters reached. Cabrera had an RBI single of his own. Colt Keith walked home a run before Wenceel Perez's groundout plated the fourth.

This was all in support of Sawyer Gipson-Long (4-3), who got the win over five strong innings. He struck out seven and allowed just a run - on Tyler Hardman's solo homer in the fifth inning - on a walk and two hits.

Yaya Chentouf, in his first outing since being reinstated off the Development List, walked a pair and allowed a run in the sixth inning but stranded two aboard thanks to two strikeouts. Jake Higginbotham worked two scoreless frames.

Erie nearly broke the doors off the game in the seventh. With two-on, Malgeri hit a blast to center field, which Jasson Dominguez brought back with a leaping catch over the wall. Erie got an insurance run in the eighth inning on Keith's run-scoring single.

Somerset threatened against Billy Lescher in the ninth inning. Caleb Durbin doubled to lead off. Jeisson Rosario reached on Perez's error to follow. Anthony Seigler scored Durbin on a ground ball. Trey Sweeney singled, bringing the tying run into the on-deck circle. But Dominguez and Austin Wells flew out to end the game.

The series continues at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday as Wilmer Flores opposes Richard Fitts.

