Hardman's Eighth Homer Not Enough to Prevent Third Straight Loss
May 23, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 7-3 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania.
The loss marks Somerset's first three-game losing streak of the season and their first series-opening loss of the season, after start the year 7-0 in series-opening games.
RHP Blas Castano (3.2 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 3 K) was tagged with his second consecutive loss in his shortest start of the season.
1B T.J. Rumfield (3-for-4, RBI, 2B) accomplished the first three-hit game of his Double-A career and brought home one of the Patriots' three runs.
3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR, 2 K) led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run of the season, to lead the Patriots.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2023
- Walk-Off Birthday Celebration for Scott - Portland Sea Dogs
- Romo Homers, But Altoona Rallies to Sink Goats, 6-3 - Hartford Yard Goats
- Hardman's Eighth Homer Not Enough to Prevent Third Straight Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats Served Sixfold as Curve Come in Clutch on Tuesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Erie Takes Down Somerset in Series Opener - Erie SeaWolves
- Cleveland Guardians Cody Morris to Rehab Wednesday at Canal Park - Akron RubberDucks
- Jimmy Burnette Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Bowie Blasts Beat Akron 7-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Late Harrisburg Rally Sinks Fightin Phils - Reading Fightin Phils
- Late Binghamton Homer Drops Squirrels in 8-6 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Rudick's Late Homer Leads Ponies to Win over Richmond - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Senators Erase Reading Rally in 8-5 Victory - Harrisburg Senators
- Early Attack on an Early Morning Leads to a Bowie Win - Bowie Baysox
- May 23, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.