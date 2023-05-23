Hardman's Eighth Homer Not Enough to Prevent Third Straight Loss

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 7-3 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The loss marks Somerset's first three-game losing streak of the season and their first series-opening loss of the season, after start the year 7-0 in series-opening games.

RHP Blas Castano (3.2 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 5 BB, 3 K) was tagged with his second consecutive loss in his shortest start of the season.

1B T.J. Rumfield (3-for-4, RBI, 2B) accomplished the first three-hit game of his Double-A career and brought home one of the Patriots' three runs.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR, 2 K) led off the fifth inning with his eighth home run of the season, to lead the Patriots.

