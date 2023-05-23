Cleveland Guardians Cody Morris to Rehab Wednesday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cody Morris is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Wednesday's 6:35 p.m. game against the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park.

Morris is appearing in his first rehab game since being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 30 with right teres major strain. A member of the 2021 Akron RubberDucks, Morris has pitched in seven career games (five starts) with Cleveland going 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 23.2 innings pitched.

The right-handed pitcher tossed two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts for the Guardians in Game 4 of the 2022 ALDS against the Yankees.

In five starts with Akron in 2021, Morris struck out 29 batters while allowing just three runs over 20.0 innings pitched.

The Columbia, MD native was Cleveland's seventh round pick in 2018 draft out of the University of South Carolina.

