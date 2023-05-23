Bowie Blasts Beat Akron 7-2

Akron right-fielder Johnathan Rodriguez homered for the third straight-game, but the Bowie Baysox launch three home runs to power past the Akron RubberDucks 7-2 in front of a sellout crowd on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Akron tied the game in the bottom of the second inning, Bowie wasted little time jumping back in front. Cesar Prieto singled with one out before John Rhodes launched a two-run home run over the wall in left to put Bowie back ahead 4-2.

Mound Presence

Jack Leftwich got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing an RBI groundout and double in the second inning. The right-hander settled in after the two-run home run in the third, getting a groundout and strikeout to avoid further damage in the third. Leftwich retired the next five Bowie batters to face him before ending his day after four and two-thirds allowing four runs while striking out six. Shane McCarthy followed with an inning and a third allowing a solo home run while striking out one. Davis Sharpe worked the final three innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five. This marked the fourth time Sharpe has worked multiple innings in his last five appearances.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Bowie's early runs in the bottom of the second inning. Bryan Lavastida led off the inning with a walk. Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a two-run home run over the wall in left to tie the game. Akron's offense was held in check the rest of the way only picking up three hits after the homer.

Notebook

Halpin's single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to five games...Rodriguez has homered in three-straight games, the last RubberDucks hitter to homer in four-straight games was Micah Pries from 6/26-30/2022...Game Time: 2:20...Attendance: 7,997 (first sellout of the season).

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday, May 24 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy (1-0, 2.70 ERA) will get the start against Bowie right-hander Peter Van Loon (0-2, 8.10 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

