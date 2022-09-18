Yankees RHP Albert Abreu Commences MLB Rehab Assignment with Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have assigned RHP Albert Abreu to the Double-A Somerset Patriots to commence an MLB rehab assignment beginning on Sunday, September 18.

Abreu was placed on the injured list on August 21 with right elbow inflammation. Prior to that, he was 2-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 38 innings pitched in 32 appearances this season.

Abreu also played for the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals this season before being claimed off waivers by the Yankees and rejoining the organization on June 21.

Abreu was signed as a free agent by the Houston Astros on March 1, 2014 and originally acquired by the Yankees in a trade for C Brain McCann on November 17, 2016.

He made his MLB debut for New York versus the Tampa Bay Rays on August 8, 2020. In the game, Abreu pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two strikeouts.

Last season, the 24-year-old out of the Dominican Republic was 2-0 with a 5.15 ERA and 35 strikeouts over his 36.2 innings pitched in 28 games.

He owns an MLB career 4-3 record, 4.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched over 62 games.

He becomes the 10th player and 11th MLB rehab assignment for Somerset this season, joining LHP Aroldis Chapman (two assignments), RHP Domingo German, RHP Ron Marinaccio, OF Giancarlo Stanton, RHP Luis Severino, LHP Zack Britton, OF Harrison Bader, RHP Miguel Castro, and RHP Stephen Ridings.

