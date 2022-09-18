Reading Wins Final Game of the Season

September 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







The Reading Fightin Phils won the final game of the season 9-8 over the Altoona Curve. The Fightins recorded 14 hits as everyone in the starting nine reached successfully. The team finishes the 2022 season with a 61-77 record. Opening Day 2023 for the Fightins is on Friday, April 7 at Richmond. Here's the Vision's Federal Credit Union Post-Game Recap.

Reading scored three runs in the third inning. Herbert Iser lead off with a base hit, but was tied up in a fielder's choice that let Sal Gozzo reach. Carlos De La Cruz doubled and Gozzo scored from first. Johan Rojas tripled out to centerfield, sending De La Cruz across the plate. Jhailyn Ortiz RBI single made it 3-0 Fightins.

In the very next frame, Matt Fraizer doubled to get in scoring position. Josh Bissonette's RBI single drove him and Nick Gonzales plated another on a sac fly. Altoona trailed 3-2.

The R-Phils added six runs in the fourth. McCarthy Tatum doubled to start things off and came home on Iser's base knock. Gozzo walked to reach. De La Cruz's RBI double brought in another run. Rojas was safe on a fielder's choice to score Gozzo. Aldrem Corredor singled home a pair of runners and Kevin Vicuna doubled in one as well. Six runs on five hits gave Reading a 9-2 advantage.

Altoona chipped away at the lead with a two-run shot from Fabricio Macias. It was 9-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nick Gonzales tripled and came home on a groundout. Altoona made it 9-5.

The Curve plated three runs on four hits and a pair of walks in the eighth. They had the bases loaded down by one, 9-8, but a line out to left ended the frame.

Altoona was able to put runners on in the ninth, but failed to score sending Reading home happy. The Fightins ended the season with a 9-8 win.

Ethan Lindow: 3 IP | 3 H | 2 R | 2 BB | 1 SO

Brett Schulze: 1 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 0 BB | 2 SO

Taylor Lehman: 2 IP | 1 H | 1 R | 0 BB | 2 SO

Adam Leverett (W, 5-8): 1 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 0 SO

Billy Sullivan: 0.2 IP | 3 H | 3 R | 2 BB | 0 SO

Matt Seelinger (S, 2): 1.1 IP | 0 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 1 SO

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.