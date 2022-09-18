Yard Goats Blast Way to Victory with Three Homers in Season Finale

September 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Binghamton, NY - Aaron Schunk, Daniel Montano, and Brenton Doyle each homered and Hartford's bullpen fired seven scoreless innings as the Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8-4 in the final game of the season at Mirabito Stadium in New York. Doyle tied the franchise home record of 23 established earlier this season by Michael Toglia who is now with the Colorado Rockies. Aaron Schunk smashed his Eastern League leading 32nd double and also set the new franchise RBI record of 77.

Binghamton scored the first four runs of the game over the first two innings off Hartford starter Mike Ruff. Luke Ritter had an RBI double and Nic Gaddis contributed with a two-run double.

Trailing 4-0 after two innings, the Yard Goats scored three runs in the third inning off Binghamton starter David Griffin. Willie MacIver scored from second base on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly balls by Daniel Montano and Brenton Doyle made it 4-3.

The Yard Goats tied the game on Aaron Schunk's solo home run in the fourth inning, a liner off the batter's eye, his 14th of the season. Montano gave the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead with a solo shot in the fifth inning off reliever Jordan Geber, and later in the frame Brenton Doyle hammered a long home run to left field to make it 6-4. Hartford added two more runs in the ninth inning.

Hartford relievers Noah Gotsis, Fineas Del-Bonta Smith, Tony Locey, Blake Goldberry, Jarred Biddy and Dugan Darnell were outstanding and combined to throw seven scoreless innings and allow just two hits.

--

Final: Hartford 8, Binghamton 4WP: Gotsis (5-8)

LP: Geber (0-1)

T: 2:33

A: 2,521

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.