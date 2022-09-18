Ducks Collect 13 Hits Outslug Bowie 8-5 in 2022 Finale

September 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Summary

The Akron RubberDucks offense explodes for 13 hits and a run in each of the first four innings to power past the Bowie Baysox 8-5 in the 2022 season finale on Sunday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Bowie scored two in the sixth to cut the lead down to a run, Akron answered back quickly in the bottom half. Jose Tena reached first with a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Bryan Lavastida singled to put runners on the corners for Jhonkensy Noel. Noel lined a single into left to score Tena and make it 7-5 RubberDucks. Two batters later, Angel Martinez lifted a sac-fly to score Lavastida and make it 8-5 Akron.

Mound Presence

Brett Daniels got the start for Akron and got off to a rocky start allowing the first five batters to reach. Daniels got a big double play and strikeout to escape the inning with only three runs scoring. In total, Daniels tossed an inning and two-thirds allowing three runs and punching out two. Randy Labaut followed with three and a third scoreless inning and five punch outs. Alex Royalty followed with two runs allowed in a third of an inning. Cade Smith fired two and two-thirds scoreless with two strikeouts. Kyle Marman punched out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks started to answer the three-run deficit in the bottom of the first when Noel doubled home Tena to make it 3-1 Baysox. Martinez singled home Noel later in the inning to make it 3-2 Bowie. Akron tied the game in second when Marcos Gonzalez launched a solo home run in his first at-bat off the injured list. Later in the second Noel singled home Tena to make it 4-3 Ducks. Akron used the long ball to stretch the lead in the third when Johnathan Rodriguez launched one way into the canal to make it 5-3 Akron. Tena added a long ball in the fourth to close the early scoring making it 6-3 Ducks.

Notebook

79 wins and a second place finish in the Eastern League marks the second best finish for an Akron team in a year following a championship...The RubberDucks pitchers struck out 12 in the season's final game officially setting the franchise and Eastern League record at 1,408...Marman's save was the 46th of the season for Ducks pitchers, which ties a franchise record...Gonzalez's homer was his first since April 30 and came in his first at-bat since July 11...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 5,555.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Canal Park against the Erie SeaWolves. Please stay tuned to the Akron RubberDucks social media platforms and akronrubberducks.com for information throughout the offseason on events and updates for the 2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.