Luis Reyes Outstanding in 1-0 Loss to New Hampshire

September 18, 2022







The Harrisburg Senators 2022 season ended Sunday afternoon in a 1-0 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Luis Reyes tossed six no-hit innings before allowing a run on two hits in the seventh inning. Harrisburg had hit in seven different frames but did not manage to score a run.

Reyes struck out six and walked just one batter. Jose Ferrer tossed the eighth inning and allowed a triple but stranded the runner.

Drew Millas had two hits in the game as did Wilson Garcia. Garcia doubled with one out in the eighth inning, but the Sens left him stranded.

Harrisburg finished the season 52-85.

