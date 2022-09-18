Squirrels Take Series Finale 3-1

September 18, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves dropped the season finale to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond by a 3-1 final. Erie's playoff fate now rests in Akron, Ohio. If the RubberDucks beat Bowie tonight, Erie makes the playoffs. A Bowie win eliminates Erie from the playoffs.

The SeaWolves got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning against Flying Squirrels starter Matt Frisbee when Daniel Cabrera singled home Quincy Nieporte with two outs.

Richmond tied the game in the bottom of the fourth against Erie starter Chance Kirby when Will Wilson led off with a solo home run to left.

Kirby left the game after four innings with a no-decision, he allowed a run on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

The Squirrels took the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Erie reliever Adam Wolf. Tristan Peters led off with a double and moved to third on a one-out Shane Matheny base hit. Brett Auerbach sent a bouncer to third and on a high throw from Gage Workman, Peters scored under the tag for a 2-1 lead.

Richmond added a run in the seventh against Erie reliever Gerson Moreno as Jacob Heyward homered to left making it 3-1.

Frisbee (6-10) earned the win allowing a run on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Wolf (5-4) took the loss allowing a run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.