Sea Dogs Fall in Regular Season Finale

Bridgewater Township, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (75-63, 45-24) dropped the regular season finale to the Somerset Patriots (83-39-29) by a score of 6-3 on Sunday at TD Bank Ballpark.

Portland and Somerset will meet again on Tuesday, September 20 at Hadlock Field to start the first round of the Eastern League playoffs. Playoff tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them at the ticket office at Hadlock Field or online at www.seadogs.com today.

Somerset drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning against Sea Dogs starter Chih-Jung Liu. With one out, Rodolfo Duran hit a solo home run to left. It was his ninth homer of the year and gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead.

The Patriots added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jasson Dominguez led off with a walk and advanced to second on a groundout. A wild pitch from Liu advanced Dominguez to third and Brandon Lockridge walked to put runners on the corners. Jesus Bastidas singled to right, scoring Dominguez, and giving the Patriots a 2-0 advantage.

Portland jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Dearden singled, and two outs later, Tyreque Reed and Elih Marrero loaded the bases with walks. David Hamilton singled to right, scoring Dearden and Reed, tying the game 2-2.

The offense erupted for Somerset in the bottom of the sixth inning. Dominguez led off the inning with a solo homer to center, giving the Patriots a 3-2 lead. Elijah Dunham was hit by a pitch and Andres Chaparro cleared the bases with a two-run blast, extending the Somerset lead to 5-2.

Jesus Bastidas added the final run on the day for the Patriots. He hit a one-out, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving Somerset a 6-2 lead. Emmanuel Ramirez entered the game for the ninth inning, allowing a solo shot to Hudson Potts, but ending the game with a 6-3 Somerset win.

Albert Abreu (1-0, 0.00 ERA) tossed 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing just one hit while striking out two in his first win of the season. Rio Gomez (2-1, 6.55 ERA) didn't record an out but surrendered three runs on three hits in his first loss of the year.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots both enjoy an off day on Monday before traveling to Hadlock Field for the Northeast Divisional Series of the Eastern League Playoffs on Tuesday a 6:00 PM.

