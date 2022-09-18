Ponies Doubled up by Yard Goats in Season Finale on Sunday Afternoon

Binghamton, NY - After jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead after two innings, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the final game of the regular season 8-4 to the Hartford Yard Goats (34-34, 77-60) on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium.

Luke Ritter's RBI double scoring Ronny Mauricio in the first got the Ponies on the board. Binghamton (25-42, 53-83) then followed up with three runs in the second as Brandon McIlwain's single and Hayden Senger's hit-by-pitch set the table for Nic Gaddis. Gaddis ripped a two-run double plating McIlwain and Senger for a 3-0 lead. The inning was capped off by a long Carlos Cortes sacrifice fly.

Hartford then scored six runs over the third, fourth and fifth as the third featured two sacrifice flies and a wild pitch which brought home three runs. Aaron Schunk's home run tied the game at four in the fourth. Hartford then took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on solo home runs from Daniel Montano and Brenton Doyle off Jordan Geber (0-1). Montano and Doyle had home runs in back-to-back contests.

Noah Gotsis (5-8) earned the win for Hartford pitching two and a third scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and three strikeouts. The Hartford bullpen surrendered just one hit over the final seven innings.

This marks the completion of the 30th season in franchise history as the New York Mets Double-A affiliate.

POSTGAME NOTES: Mauricio and McIlwain each went 2-4... Antonio Santos and Justin Courtney pitched a combined three scoreless innings giving up two hits and striking out three.

