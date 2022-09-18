September 18, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN - After watching their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Patriots on Friday, the Sea Dogs bounced back with an 8-2 win Saturday. Three runs came around to score in the top of the first inning for the Sea Dogs. Hamilton and Tyler Dearden started the frame with back-to-back base hits. One out later, Christian Koss doubled to right, scoring Hamilton to take the lead 1-0. Scott followed with a single to left, plating Dearden and Koss, extending the lead to 3-0. The Patriots brought one run back in the bottom of the first. Jasson Dominguez led off with a walk and stole second base. MLB rehabber Harrison Bader grounded out, advancing Dominguez to third. Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Dominguez to bring Somerset with two runs, 3-1. Portland answered in the top of the second with. Izzy Wilson crushed a one-out, solo bomb to center, adding to the advantage, 4-1. Somerset brought in a run of their own in the bottom of the second. Elijah Dunham led off with a single and Andrew Chaparro was hit by a pitch. Tyler Hardman hit a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Dunham, and bringing the score within two runs again, 4-2. The offense added on two more runs in the top of the sixth. Scott collected a one-out base hit and stole second. Niko Kavadas singled to place runners at the corners. Lugo brought in Scott on a sacrifice fly, making it a 5-2 game. Potts capped off by driving in Kavadas with a double to center, taking a four-run lead, 6-2. The Sea Dogs continued to add to their lead in the top of the eighth inning. Scott walked and then swiped second, earning his second steal of the night. Matthew Lugo hit a ground-rule double down the left-field line, scoring Scott, making it 7-2. Lugo came home to score on an RBI base hit from Wilson, enlarging the lead to the final score of 8-2.

WILSON STAYS HOT - Even after winning the Eastern League Player of the Week in the previous series, Izzy Wilson has kept up his hot streak. With a 2-for-4 performance on Saturday, Wilson extended his hitting streak to 10 games. The streak started on September 4 against the Fisher Cats in New Hampshire and has bumped up his batting average from .186 to .215. Overall during this span, Wilson is 16-for-47 (.432) with five doubles, three homers, 10 RBI, three walks, 11 strikeouts, and 10 runs scored. He has also stolen three of his 13 total stolen bases during this stint as well.

HITTIN' HAMILTON - David Hamilton collected three hits last night in the Sea Dogs win. That makes it three out of the last six games that Hamilton has collected three hits. He also continues to get on base, as he owns a 16-game on-base streak. It started on August 28, and since then he has hit for a .426 average (26-for-61) with four doubles, one triple, three homers, three RBI, and 19 runs scored. Hamilton has swiped 13 bases and collected seven multi-hit games over the 16-game streak.

WINDING DOWN ON TOP - The Sea Dogs not only won their division but are currently leading all Easter League teams with their 45-23 record in the second half. Portland has put up the second-biggest run differential in second-half play, beating their opponents by a margin of 79 runs. This sits second in the league, only to the Bowie Baysox who have outscored their opponents by 117 runs. The Sea Dogs also lead the Eastern League in home wins in the second half, putting together an impressive 23-13 record at home.

PLAYOFF TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW - The Portland Sea Dogs will host the first game of the Northeast Division Championship series on Tuesday, September 20th at 6:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at Hadlock Field or online at www.seadogs.com

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY -September 17, 2006 - The Sea Dogs win their first ever Eastern League Championship with an 8-5 win over the visiting Akron Aeros. The Sea Dogs scored four runs in both the 2nd and 3rd innings, which provided Portland's starting pitcher Devern Hansack with plenty of offense. Hansack pitched eight innings, allowing three runs and striking out eight, to earn the win. Following the game, Hansack was called up to the Red Sox.

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Chih-Jung Liu will make his first career Double-A start with the Sea Dogs today. Liu spent 25 games with the Greenville Drive this season, starting 21 times. He tossed 100.1 innings with the Drive and posted a 4-11 record and a 6.10 ERA. He whiffed 106 batters and walked just 46 during his time in Greenville. Liu was signed by the Boston Red Sox to a minor league contract on October 22, 2019 and he first saw time in the organization in 2021. In his previous season, he started in the FCL before making his way up to Low-A Salem, eventually starting 2022 with the Drive in High-A.

