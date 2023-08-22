Yankees Promote OF Jasson Dominguez from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton

Somerset Patriots outfielder Jasson Dominguez

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotion of OF Jasson Dominguez from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

At the time of his promotion, "The Martian" was among the Eastern League leaders in R (1st, 83), BB (1st, 77), H (2nd, 108), SB (2nd, 37), RBI (4th, 66), TB (4th, 176), and OBP (8th, .367). Dominguez was also the team leader in batting average (.254), most multi-RBI games (17) and multi-hit games (31).

Dominguez was just named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week after he went 13-for-28 (.464) with 8 RBI, 8 R, 2 HR, 5 2B, 3 BB and 1 SB. He had two four-hit games during the week, tying his career-high mark for a game.

On Friday, Dominguez went 4-for-6 with 3 RBI, 4 R and a HR. The four runs were a new career-high. He followed up the performance on Sunday going 4-for-5 with 3 2B, 2 R and an RBI.

In 18 games during August, the Yankees No. 2 prospect has a 1.046 OPS, slashing .380/.438/.608 with 14 RBI, 17 R, 12 XBH, 9 2B and 48 TB. In addition, in the 42 games since July 1, Dominguez has an .926 OPS, while slashing .331/.401/.525 with 29 RBI, 32 R, 5 HR, 1 3B, 12 2B, 21 BB and 19 SB. The No. 2 ranked international prospect in 2019, Dominguez signed with the Yankees for a team record $5.1 million international bonus out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2019.

