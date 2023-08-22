Four Straight Sea Dogs Runs Down Squirrels in 4-2 Loss

RICHMOND, Va. - After taking a two-run lead, the Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered four unanswered runs in a 4-2 loss against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

The Flying Squirrels (59-56, 26-20) turned four double plays against the Sea Dogs (63-52, 22-23), tying the most double plays in an Eastern League game this season, but were held hitless after the fourth inning.

Andy Thomas pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 2-0, in the second inning with a two-run homer to right-center field. It was Thomas' 11th home run of the season.

The Sea Dogs closed the score to 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning when Nick Yorke hit an RBI single against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 1-3).

Portland opened the fifth with back-to-back hits and Brainer Bonaci drove an RBI single to even the score. In the next at-bat, Yorke lined a single to center field to score Corey Rosier from second base and moved the Sea Dogs to a 3-2 advantage.

Jose Cruz allowed a single and two walks to load the bases with two outs in the sixth but rocketed a strikeout to hold Portland scoreless.

Tyler McDonough extended the Portland lead to 4-2 in the eighth inning with a two-out, RBI single to left field.

The Flying Squirrels had a baserunner reach with one out in the ninth, but Luis Guerrero (Save, 18) worked a strikeout and a flyout to secure the Portland victory.

Portland starter Hunter Dobbins (Win, 4-4) worked seven innings and held the Flying Squirrels to two runs and three hits with six strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the Sea Dogs Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (0-2, 5.68) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Portland Chih-Jung Liu (5-7, 5.05).

