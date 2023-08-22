Erie Bats Stagnate in Opener with Bowie

August 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Erie could not get the bats going in a series-opening 5-0 loss to Bowie.

Bowie started the scoring in the second inning against Ty Madden. Donta' Williams hit Bowie's second double of the inning to drive home a run.

They tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning when Max Wagner connected on a two-run home run.

Erie's offense struggled to break through against Connor Gillispie in his start. In Gillispie's five-inning stint, Erie was hitless with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners on base.

In the seventh inning, Bowie added a pair of tack-on runs. After Maxwell Costes hit an RBI single to make it 4-0, Jackson Holliday added an RBI double against Michael Bienlien to make it 5-0.

Madden (3-4) took the loss. Gillispie (6-4) earned the win.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. as Adam Wolf opposes Ryan Long.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.