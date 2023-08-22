Erie Bats Stagnate in Opener with Bowie
August 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie could not get the bats going in a series-opening 5-0 loss to Bowie.
Bowie started the scoring in the second inning against Ty Madden. Donta' Williams hit Bowie's second double of the inning to drive home a run.
They tacked on a pair of runs in the third inning when Max Wagner connected on a two-run home run.
Erie's offense struggled to break through against Connor Gillispie in his start. In Gillispie's five-inning stint, Erie was hitless with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners on base.
In the seventh inning, Bowie added a pair of tack-on runs. After Maxwell Costes hit an RBI single to make it 4-0, Jackson Holliday added an RBI double against Michael Bienlien to make it 5-0.
Madden (3-4) took the loss. Gillispie (6-4) earned the win.
The series continues on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. as Adam Wolf opposes Ryan Long.
