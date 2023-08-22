Ponies' Power Past Fisher Cats in Series Opener

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-22, 58-56) hit three home runs to power their way past the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-2 in the series opener Tuesday evening at Delta Dental Stadium.

Jeremiah Jackson led off the top of the second with a towering home run into the left-field seats to put the Ponies up 1-0. It is Jackson's third home run since joining the Mets organization and 18th overall this season. Jackson also extended his hitting streak to seven games and has reached base safely in sixteen of his first seventeen games with the Rumble Ponies.

Rowdey Jordan then reached on an infield single, and Mateo Gil followed with a single to left against Luis Quinones (4-4) The next batter Agustin Ruiz blasted a three-run homer way over the right-field wall to put Binghamton ahead 4-0 and cap off the four-run frame.

In the fifth, Drew Gilbert launched a solo home run to right to put the Ponies ahead 5-0. It is Gilbert's third home run with the Ponies and ninth overall this season.

Blade Tidwell (2-2) allowed four hits over five scoreless frames with no walks and six strikeouts to earn the second win of his Double-A career. Tidwell retired the last seven batters he faced.

In the ninth, New Hampshire (18-26, 53-59) brought the tying run to the plate as Trey McLoughlin came in to face Alan Roden with runners on first and second with two out. Roden singled to center but was thrown out trying to go to second on an 8-2-3 putout to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue the series against the Fisher Cats on Wednesday evening with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Postgame Notes: Mateo Gil had his first three-hit game with Binghamton...Binghamton maintains sole possession of the second playoff spot in the Northeast division.

