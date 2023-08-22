Dobbins Dominant in 4-2 Win

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (23-23, 63-52) take the series opener over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (22-22, 57-56) with a 4-2 victory on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field.

Seven Sea Dogs recorded a hit in the thirteen-hit affair while four Sea Dogs collected multi-hit days. Nick Yorke went two-for-three at the plate with a pair of RBI to extend a thirteen-game on-base streak while Corey Rosier recorded a perfect day at the plate going three-for-three with a walk. Tyler McDonough and Matthew Lugo also went three-for-four and two-for-four respectively. Hunter Dobbins dominated in his ninth start for Portland, pitching 7.0 innings with six strikeouts before Wyatt Olds and Luis Guerrero relieved for a scoreless 2.0 innings. Guerrero earned his league-leading eighteenth save of the season.

Richmond took the lead in the top of the second inning after a two-run homer from Andy Thomas put the Flying Squirrels on top 2-0.

Nick Yorke cut the Richmond lead in half with an RBI single to score Corey Rosier and extend his thirteen-game on-base streak.

Portland took the 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth scoring two runs on four hits. An RBI single from Brainer Bonaci tied the game at two before Yorke recorded his second RBI single of the day to put Portland on top 3-2.

Tyler McDonough hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to record his third hit of the night and Portland doubled the 4-2 lead.

Portland starter Hunter Dobbins (4-4, 4.65 ERA) earned the win after pitching 7.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking three and striking out six. Wyatt Olds was issued the hold (1) after a perfect eighth inning in relief with one strikeout. Luis Guerrero earned his league-leading eighteenth save of the season after pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one. The loss was issued to Richmond starter RHP John Michael Bertrand (1-3, 3.82 ERA) after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on tomorrow, August 23rd, 2023 for game two of a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will start RHP CJ Liu (5-7, 5.05 ERA) while Richmond will give the ball to RHP Hayden Birdsong (0-2, 5.68 ERA).

