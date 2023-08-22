SeaWolves Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announced today that individual tickets for all potential 2023 Eastern League Playoff games at UPMC Park are on sale now.

The first half champion SeaWolves will have home field advantage in both the Eastern League Southwest Division Series and Eastern League Championship Series should Erie advance. Both series will be a best-of-three format, and the SeaWolves could host up to four games at UPMC Park during the playoffs.

SOUTHWEST DIVISION SERIES

ELDS Game #1 | Tuesday, September 19 at Second Half Winner

ELDS Game #2 | Thursday, September 21 - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch - UPMC Park

ELDS Game #3 | Friday, September 22 - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch - UPMC Park *

EASTERN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

ELCS Game #1 | Sunday, September 24 at Northeast Division Series Winner ^

ELCS Game #2 | Tuesday, September 26 - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch - UPMC Park ^

ELCS Game #3 | Wednesday, September 27 - 6:35 p.m. First Pitch - UPMC Park ^*

*if necessary ^if Erie is ELDS winner

Single game playoff tickets are $15 in advance and $18 on game day for Lower Box Seats and $12 in advance and $15 on game day for Upper Box Seats. UPMC Park Stadium Club tickets may be purchased for $49 per ticket, which includes access to a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet and Pepsi soft drinks.

Tickets can be purchased at SeaWolves.com or at the UPMC Park ticket office (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.) and on all game days beginning at 10 a.m. until the end of the game.

Fans may also purchase a Playoff Ticket Package that includes a seat to all four potential home games at UPMC Park for $40 (Upper Box) or $52 (Lower Box). Group outings of 20 or more may be booked by calling the SeaWolves Group Sales department at 814-456-1300.

If the SeaWolves do not host a ticketed game, any issued single-game tickets may be exchanged at the UPMC Park Ticket Office for a ticket to any 2024 regular season home game excluding July 4. Captain's Club Members will receive a credit applied to the purchase of their 2024 membership. Refunds are available until October 6, 2023 upon request. You must save your ticket from these games to get a refund. THE SEAWOLVES CANNOT ISSUE A REFUND WITHOUT THE TICKET. Online services fees are non-refundable. All game dates and times are subject to change.

The SeaWolves begin a 12-game homestand and a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:05 p.m.

