Yankees Announce Three Promotions Including Josh Breaux to Somerset

New York Yankees catcher Josh Breaux

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotions of catcher Josh Breaux and RHP Jefry Valdez to Double-A Somerset, as well as LHP JP Sears to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Breaux is the Yankees' 15th ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline. The 2018 second-round draft pick out of Texas has drawn comparisons to Gary Sanchez with his bat and skills behind the dish, including a plus-rated arm.

The backstop has hit .252 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI over 64 games with High-A Hudson Valley so far this season. He previously played under current Patriots' manager Julio Mosquera with Single-A Charleston in 2019, where he hit .271 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI across 51 games. He has 30 home runs and 108 RBI over 145 games in his minor league career.

Valdez rejoins Somerset after starting the season with the club. In his first stint with the Patriots, Valdez held a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 17 innings.

In his five appearances with the Renegades, the righty added seven strikeouts across nine innings of work.

The Yankees acquired Valdez in a trade with the Colorado Rockies for RHP Jordan Foley in November of 2018.

Sears has spent the entire 2021 season up to this point with the Patriots. He posted a 3-2 record with a 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 50.2 innings as a starter and out of the bullpen.

Sears was named Double-A Northeast Pitcher of the Week by Minor League Baseball after his start on June 1st, where he threw five innings with three hits and a career-high ten strikeouts against the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies).

The Citadel graduate originally signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and was a member of their system for five months before being traded to the Yankees in November for RHP Nick Rumbelow.

In 2018 the southpaw started in Charleston, where he had a 1-5 record with a 2.67 ERA and 57 strikeouts in ten starts. In 2019 he was assigned to High-A Tampa, where he had a 4-4 record as both a starter and a reliever.

