Streak Snapped with Loss to Erie

August 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Senators three-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night in a 7-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves at FNB Field. The Senators took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Erie came back with five runs in the fourth with four coming on a grand slam off the bat of former Senator Drew Ward.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Luis Reyes started the game by striking out the first four batters and the first seven overall. He went 3.2 innings allowing five runs on three hits while striking out five.

Ryan Tapani was outstanding, retiring all seven batters he faced including three strikeouts.

Frankie Bartow went one inning, allowing a hit and a walk but also tossing a double play and finishing the inning with a strikeout.

Pearson McMahan went two innings and allowed two runs on two hits while striking out two.

WITH THE GAVEL

Nick Banks continued his torrid streak going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run.

Donovan Casey had two hits and an RBI in his first game in the Nationals organization.

KJ Harrison went 2-for-4, both singles.

FILIBUSTERS

The game was the first of 12 between the Senators and SeaWolves. The Sens didn't commit an error for the fourth game in a row. Harrisburg's five game streak of double-digit hits came to an end as the Sens had just eight hits in the game.

ON DECK

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

