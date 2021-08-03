August 3, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







RALLY FALLS SHORT IN SERIES FINALE - The Sea Dogs wrapped up a twelve-game homestand with a 7-6 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday, August 1st. Trailing 7-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs attempted to stage their comeback. Hudson Potts led off with a single to centerfield. Ronaldo Hernandez then came to the plate and blasted a two-run homer. The very next batter, Tanner Nishioka, followed it up with a solo home run of his own and Portland trailed, 7-6. The Fisher Cats were able to retire the next two batters, but Wil Dalton doubled to left centerfield. Pedro Castellanos came to the plate as the winning run, but popped up a fly ball in the infield for the final out of the game.

BACK TO BINGHAMTON - The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies meet for the second series of the season this week in Binghamton. Only five hitters on the active roster for Portland were with the team the last time the Sea Dogs were in Rumble Town. The Sea Dogs took four of the five games that were played. Portland is batting .228 against the New York Mets' affiliate and the pitching staff has a 4-1 record and 3.40 ERA.

SEVEN GAMES IN SIX DAYS - Tomorrow's matchup will feature a doubleheader between Portland and Binghamton after the postponement of the June 19th game due to inclement weather. It will be the first twin bill between the teams and the fifth doubleheader for the Sea Dogs this year.

LEAGUE LEADERS - Pedro Castellanos is currently third in the Double-A Northeast League with his .301 batting average and fourth in the league with 74 hits. Josh Winckowski ranks third in the Northeast League with 75.1 innings pitched and fourth in winning percentage (.714).

NICK SOGARD IS STAYING STRONG - In his first eight games as a Sea Dog, Nick Sogard is 10-for-26 (.385) with a triple and two RBI. He has struck out three times and has stolen one base. He owns a .467 on-base percentage and .928 OPS.

AMONG THE BEST IN DOUBLE-A - The Sea Dogs are tied with the Chattanooga Lookouts for the second-best batting average (.266) in Double-A. Portland also ranks fourth in doubles (139) and seventh in hits (644).

ON THE MOUND - Brayan Bello will take the mound for the first game of the series tonight. He last pitched 7/28 vs New Hampshire and tossed 4.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking tow and striking out ten. The ten strikeouts tied season-high. Bello has faced the Rumble Ponies once. He last faced Binghamton 6/18 and pitched a season-high 5.1 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out ten.

Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 3, 2021

