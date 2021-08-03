Hendrickson Shines as Reading Falls to Richmond

The Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 4-2 in an exciting contest at The Diamond. What started as a pitcher's duel between the starters turned to an aggressive back and forth of the bats.

Reading recorded just three hits thanks to Madison Stokes, Luke Miller, and Matt Kroon.

The Flying Squirrels scored first with a sacrifice fly scoring Brandon Martorano to take a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Miller led off with a double. Kroon tied it up with a triple to score Miller. Kroon himself came home thanks to a sacrifice fly from Arquimedes Gamboa.

Richmond quickly put themselves back on top as a two-RBI double from Diego Rincones. The walked another run across the plate to make it 4-2.

Josh Hendrickson pitched a quality start with six innings of work, just four hits and one earned run. The left struck out four. Kyle Dohy was first out of the 'pen, walking two but putting up a scoreless frame. Billy Sullivan had some traffic on the base paths as three runs scored on three walks and one hit. He left with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but with three strikeouts. Carlo Reyes finished the inning after walking in a run that wasn't slated to his name.

Tomorrow's game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels begins at 6:35.

