Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators
August 3, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-37, 8.0 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (28-49, 20.5 GB SW Div, 6th)
RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.50 ERA) VS. RHP LUIS REYES (7-5, 4.43 ERA)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 / 6:30 PM / FNB FIELD
GAME #80 / ROAD GAME #37 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP A.J. LADWIG (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs. TBA
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD
LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-3, 4.10 ERA) vs. RHP CADE CAVALLI (1-3, 3.47 ERA)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 AT HARRISBURG, 7:00 PM - FNB FIELD
RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-3, 5.89 ERA) vs. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (1-0, 3.28 ERA)
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves were let down by their bullpen on Sunday afternoon, dropping their series finale with the Akron RubberDucks in 10 innings, 6-4. Erie held a two run lead with two outs and two strikes in the top of the ninth inning, but Akron tied the game with their 16th home run of the series, and plated two runs in the 10th inning to win. Every batter in the SeaWovles lineup reached base at least once, while eight of them collected hits. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning, Brady Policelli lined his third home run of the series to left-center field, a two-run shot to tie the game. Against the Akron bullpen, Erie took the lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Kerry Carpenter. In the ninth inning, Henry Martinez was one strike away from closing the win, but blew the save by allowing a game-tying two-run home run to Marcos Gonzalez, and the winning runs in the tenth inning on a single by Bryan Lavastida.
