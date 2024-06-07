Yankees Ace Gerrit Cole Currently Scheduled to Rehab in Somerset on Sunday, June 9

Gerrit Cole pitching for the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Gerrit Cole is currently scheduled to continue his MLB rehab assignment with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, June 9. The Patriots are home at TD Bank Ballpark for a 1:05 pm game against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

Cole made his first rehab appearance in Somerset on Tuesday, June 4 and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and recording five strikeouts. He threw 45 pitches (34 strikes) before a sold-out crowd of 8,260 at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Yankees placed Cole on the injured list on 3/28/24 for right elbow inflammation. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner dominated in 2023 to a unanimous selection, finishing with a 15-4 record, 2.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts over 209 innings in 33 starts. He became the sixth Yankee in history to win the award, which includes Patriots Manager Emeritus Sparky Lyle (1977).

Over 300 starts across 11 MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2013-17), Houston Astros (2018-19) and Yankees (2020-23), Cole has a career 145-75 record with a 3.17 ERA and 2,152 strikeouts in 1,859 innings pitched.

The six-time All-Star (Yankees, 2021-23; Houston, 2018-19; and Pittsburgh, 2015) was originally selected by the Pirates with the first overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft out of UCLA. The Yankees signed Cole as a free agent to a nine-year contract extended through 2028 on 12/18/19.

Since 2018, Cole leads the majors in wins (86), strikeouts (1,418), innings pitched (1,076.2), shutouts (five), WAR among pitchers (28.5 - FanGraphs) and K/9.0IP (11.85, min. 700.0IP), ranks second in starts (173), complete games (seven) and opponents' OBP (.257, min. 700.0IP), third in winning percentage (.723, min. 60 decisions), opponents' BA (.204, min. 700.0IP), opponents' OPS (.612, min. 700.0IP), WHIP (0.99, min. 700.0IP) and K/BB (5.29, min. 700.0IP), fourth in ERA (2.93, min. 700.0IP) and seventh in opponents' SLG (.355, min. 700.0IP).

