Fightins Bats Stay Hot, Earn Second Straight Victory

June 7, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (23-31) used the long ball to push past the Harrisburg Senators 6-3 (31-23) on Friday night. With the win, the Fightins gain a 2-1 edge in this week's series.

The Senators got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Dermis Garcia drove in the first run with an RBI double to center field. A few batters later, Israel Pineda reached base on an error by Reading third baseman, Casey Martin. The error allowed Garcia to cross the plate and put the Senators ahead, 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, Kendall Simmons drove in the Fightins' first run, with an RBI single, scoring Arturo De Freitas. After a scoreless fourth inning, Reading's bats continued to come in clutch in the fifth. Marcus Lee Sang hit a leadoff single, to bring Carlos De La Cruz to the plate. De La Cruz crushed his third homer of the year, a two-run shot to put the Fightins ahead, 3-2.

Matt Osterberg held the Senators' bats with a solid start on the mound for Reading. He went 5.2 innings, allowed two earned runs on seven hits, and struck out four.

The Fightins tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Carson Taylor drove in his 41st RBI of the year with an RBI single, and Lee Sang crossed the plate. Ethan Wilson followed with his own RBI single, to score De La Cruz. Casey Martin earned an RBI in the bottom of the eighth with a sacrifice fly, allowing Robert Moore to score.

Tommy McCollum earned his sixth save of the season as he closed the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth. He leads the team in saves this season.

The Fightin Phils and Senators return to the field on Saturday at 5 p.m. for a doubleheader. RHP Robinson Pina is scheduled to pitch for Reading in game one, opposite RHP Kyle Luckham for Harrisburg. In game two, RHP Efrain Contreras will get the ball for Reading, against TBA for the Senators. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Saturday is the season's first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to Diamond Credit Union. It will also be a Tribute to Peanuts and Charlie Brown, as the Fightin Phils will wear special Peanuts Jerseys. The series ends Sunday with a Johan Rojas Bobble Head, thanks to Berks Packing, for the first 1,500 kids. Reading remains home from Tuesday, June 11 to Sunday, June 16, against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox).

